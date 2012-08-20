FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japex delays Canada oil sands investment decision
#Market News
August 20, 2012 / 6:55 AM / 5 years ago

Japex delays Canada oil sands investment decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Japan Petroleum Exploration will make a final investment decision on its Hangingstone oil sands expansion project in Canada by the end of this year, delayed from its previous target date of mid-2012, the company said on Monday.

The decision will come after it receives permission for the development from the Alberta province, a company spokesman said.

Reflecting the delay, the company now expects to begin output from the expansion in January-June 2016, delayed from the previous outlook of around mid-2015, he said.

The project, which is seen costing around 70 billion to 80 billion yen ($880 million to $1 billion), aims to expand bitumen output by 25,000 to 30,000 barrels per day from production of around 7,000 bpd now.

A Japex subsidiary owns a 75 percent stake in the project, while Nexen Inc has the rest.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
