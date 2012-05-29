FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japex starts Terang gas field output off Indonesia
May 29, 2012 / 2:53 AM / 5 years ago

Japex starts Terang gas field output off Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (Japex) said its consortium has started commercial production from Indonesia’s Terang gas field in Kangean of East Java on May 26.

The production is set to reach a peak of 300 million standard cubic feet of gas a day (50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day) next month, a company spokesman said. The production was delayed from its original launch date of March.

All gas output will be used for Indonesia’s domestic consumption, the spokesman added.

PT Energi Mega Persada, an oil and gas firm controlled by Indonesia’s Bakrie group, has a 50 percent stake in the project, while Japex and Mitsubishi Corp have 25 percent each. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

