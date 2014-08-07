Food producer Japfa set to raise $158 mln in Singapore IPO - IFR

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Agri-food maker Japfa is set to raise S$198 million ($158 million) after pricing its Singapore initial public offering at the top of the S$0.78-$0.80 range, IFR reported on Thursday.

The company originally launched its offering of 248 million shares at between S$0.75 and $0.87 a share, but subsequently tightened the range. The listing is targeted for August 15.

Japfa, whose headquarters are in Singapore, runs poultry and dairy farms in China, Indonesia and Myanmar.

Credit Suisse and DBS are the joint global coordinators while Rabobank is the co-lead manager. ($1 = 1.2513 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Rachel Armstrong, editing by William Hardy)