FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. consumer firm Jarden to buy Yankee Candle for $1.75 bln-WSJ
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2013 / 4:46 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. consumer firm Jarden to buy Yankee Candle for $1.75 bln-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer products company Jarden Corp has agreed to buy scented candle maker Yankee Candle Company Inc for $1.75 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Jarden, whose products range from Sunbeam electric blankets and Crock-Pots to Coleman camping gear and Marmot clothing, is buying the company from private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC, which acquired Yankee Candle for $1.6 billion in 2006.

Jarden is expected to fund the purchase with a combination of cash, debt and stock, the Journal said, adding that the deal is expected to be announced on Tuesday. ()

Jarden and Madison Dearborn could not be reached for comment by Reuters outside of usual business hours.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.