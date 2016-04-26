FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurance broker JLT sees exceptional costs of 34 mln stg in 2016
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Insurance broker JLT sees exceptional costs of 34 mln stg in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Insurance and reinsurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc said it anticipated exceptional charges of 34 million pounds ($49 million) in 2016 for litigation expenses and restructuring.

The company, which advises mainly on risk management and employee benefits insurance, said it was on track to achieve full-year business and financial objectives, despite headwinds which were expected to bite through the period.

JLT pointed to challenges including insurance and reinsurance rating pressure, slowing economic growth and weak energy and commodity prices.

The company said exceptional costs in the year would include 22 million pounds for a concluded litigation with Willis and 12 million pounds for the cost of restructuring its UK employee benefits business. ($1 = 0.6899 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.