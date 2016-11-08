FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurance and reinsurance broker JLT sees boost from pound slide
November 8, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 10 months ago

Insurance and reinsurance broker JLT sees boost from pound slide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Insurance and reinsurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc said it expected a full-year gain of 16 million pounds ($19.86 million) from the fall in the value of the pound against the dollar after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

* The company, which said in July that it would see a full-year gain of 12 million pounds, said the additional boost would be more than offset by investments and the challenging rating environment.

* Over the past few years, insurance rates have either stagnated or fallen due to fierce competition. A slump in oil prices has also put pressure on the balance sheets of companies exposed to energy prices.

* The company said investment spend for 2016 would be about 6 million pounds higher than last year.

* JLT, which advises mainly on risk management and employee benefits insurance, said its expected the trading environment to remain challenging for the rest of the year.

* The company said its risk and insurance businesses delivered a "resilient" performance in the period between July to Nov. 7, despite insurance and reinsurance pricing pressures in multiple markets and ongoing global economic uncertainty.

* In its specialty lines, JLT said energy and marine divisions continued to be hurt by falling commodity prices and reduced activity, while its aviation and construction units performed well.

* JLT said its reinsurance business traded "well" in the period, boosted by the U.S. and Asia.

* Trading in JLT's UK Employee Benefits remained challenging in the period, it said. ($1 = 0.8055 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
