Insurance broker JLT's FY underlying pretax profit falls 7 pct
March 1, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

Insurance broker JLT's FY underlying pretax profit falls 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Insurance and reinsurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc reported a fall in full-year underlying pretax profit, hurt mainly by investment made in its U.S. speciality business.

The company, which advises mainly on risk management and employee benefits insurance, said underlying pretax profit fell 7 percent to 170.1 million pounds ($237 million) in the year ended Dec. 31.

Total revenue rose 5 percent to 1.15 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7176 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

