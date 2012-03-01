FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Jardine Lloyd Thompson profits rise by 13 percent
#Corrections News
March 1, 2012 / 7:20 AM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-Jardine Lloyd Thompson profits rise by 13 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Insurance broker Jardine Lloyds Thompson (JLT) reported a 13 percent rise in annual profits on Thursday and was confident of further progress in 2012.

JLT said underlying pretax profits for the year ending Dec. 31 rose to 147.6 million pounds ($235.78 million), with turnover up 10 percent to 818.8 million pounds. The company also raised its dividend by 7 percent to 24 pence.

According to Thomson Reuters Starmine, the mean pretax profit forecast stood at 147 million pounds.

“Our strategy, built around growing our areas of specialty, strengthening our international footprint and driving efficiency, provides us with confidence that we will continue to make financial progress in 2012,” Chief Executive Dominic Burke said in a statement.

