Insurance broker JLT boosted by specialty cover unit
March 4, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

Insurance broker JLT boosted by specialty cover unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Insurance and reinsurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc (JLT) reported a 13 percent rise in full-year profit, driven by strength at its specialty risk and insurance business.

JLT said Chief Executive Dominic Burke would take a “short break” from the beginning of May until the end of June. It said Mark Brady, international chairman of risk and insurance, would be acting CEO during this period.

The FTSE-250 broker’s underlying pretax profit rose to 177.4 million pounds ($296.57 million) from 156.4 million pounds a year earlier.

