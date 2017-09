July 29 (Reuters) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc :

* H1 total revenue up 15 pct to 559.6 mln stg

* H1 underlying pretax profit up 15 pct to 107.4 mln stg

* Interim dividend increased by 5 pct to 10.6 pence

* More cautious over outlook for remainder of year given marked decline in insurance and reinsurance rating environment