April 29, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-JLT says year-to-date trading in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc :

* Group’s overall trading performance for period has been in line with our expectations given combined headwinds of further reductions

* Recent UK budget changes will create new opportunities for us over time and there is a strong pipeline of activity and opportunities in our UK EB business.

* Our risk and insurance businesses continue to achieve satisfactory organic revenue growth, despite reductions in insurance and reinsurance pricing environment in London and international markets

* Confidence in our ability to deliver year on year financial progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

