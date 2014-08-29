BRIEF-JLT Group announces expansion of US specialty business

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc :

* Announcing significant expansion of US specialty capabilities and merger of JLT Specialty Ltd and Lloyd & Partners Ltd

* Appoints Michael Rice CEO, Pat Donnelly president and deputy CEO of JLT Specialty Insurance Services Inc

* Expansion plan expected to result in net investment of about 50 mln stg during 2015 to 2017

* Expects business to start contributing to profits in 2018, generate accelerated returns thereafter

* Investment to be funded from existing cash reserves, debt facilities