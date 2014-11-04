FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's JLT remains cautious about FY underlying business outlook
November 4, 2014

BRIEF-UK's JLT remains cautious about FY underlying business outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc

* Performance for period from 1st July to 3rd November 2014 has been broadly in line with our expectations

* Good levels of overall organic revenue growth consistent with rate delivered during first six months of year

* Impact of strength of sterling in Q3 of 2014 was not as material as that experienced in first half, currency movements will nonetheless impact year-on-year results

* Decline in insurance, reinsurance rating environment, which continued into Q3.remain cautious about outlook for underlying business for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

