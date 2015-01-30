FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Jardine Lloyd names Duncan Howorth CEO of UK employee benefits business
January 30, 2015

MOVES-Jardine Lloyd names Duncan Howorth CEO of UK employee benefits business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc named Duncan Howorth chief executive of its UK employee benefits business, replacing Mark Wood, who is retiring.

Howorth, who will assume his new role from June 1, is currently the CEO of JLT Asia, Jardine Lloyd said.

Dominic Samengo-Turner will replace Howorth as the new CEO of JLT Asia, effective May 1.

Jardine Lloyd also appointed Warren Downey deputy CEO of JLT Asia, effective May 1.

Downey, currently the CEO of JLT Specialty’s regional risk practice and trading division, will take on the additional role of chief operating officer of JLT Asia from July 1.

JLT Asia’s current COO, Ian Robinson, will become the COO of Thistle Insurance Services Ltd, a subsidiary of JLT Group Plc. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
