DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - The board of Jarir Marketing , one of Saudi Arabia's largest retailers by market value, has proposed paying a cash dividend of 1.25 riyals per share for the second quarter of 2016, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The company paid shareholders a 1.46 riyal dividend for the corresponding period of 2015. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)