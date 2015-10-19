FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi retailer Jarir hikes Q3 dividend to 2.05 riyals/share
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 19, 2015

Saudi retailer Jarir hikes Q3 dividend to 2.05 riyals/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Jarir Marketing will pay a cash dividend of 2.05 riyals per share for the third quarter of 2015, the retailer said in a bourse statement on Monday.

The figure is higher than the 1.8 riyals per share which the company paid in the same period of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Jarir last week matched the forecast of analysts in reporting a 7.6 percent increase in third-quarter net profit, boosted by higher sales and lower borrowing costs. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

