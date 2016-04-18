Saudi's Jarir Marketing trims Q1 dividend payout after profit drop

DUBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Jarir Marketing Co, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest retailers by market value, will pay a cash dividend of 1.75 riyals ($0.47) per share for the first quarter of 2016, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

The figure is lower than the 2.25 riyals per share which the company paid in the same period of 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Jarir’s first-quarter net profit dropped 29.5 percent from the previous year, missing analysts’ forecasts. ($1 = 3.7499 riyals) (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by David French)