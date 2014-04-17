FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi retailer Jarir says board recommends 1.83 riyal Q1 dividend
#Honda Motor Co
April 17, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi retailer Jarir says board recommends 1.83 riyal Q1 dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian retailer Jarir Marketing said in a bourse filing on Thursday that its board was recommending a cash dividend of 1.83 riyals ($0.49) for the first quarter of 2014.

The figure is slightly higher than the 1.60 riyals per share that the firm paid in the corresponding period of 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Jarir posted an 11.3 percent increase in first-quarter net profit earlier this month, although slower year-on-year sales growth meant the retailer marginally missed the average view of analysts. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

