Saudi's Jarir Marketing proposes Q4 dividend of 1.85 riyals
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 5, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Jarir Marketing proposes Q4 dividend of 1.85 riyals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Jarir Marketing Co has proposed a fourth-quarter dividend of 1.85 riyals per share, the retailer said in a statement on Thursday.

That is higher than the dividend of 1.40 riyals that the company paid for the fourth quarter of 2013, Reuters data shows.

Jarir, which in January posted a 25.5 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit to 200.8 million riyals ($53.5 million), will distribute a total dividend of 166.5 million riyals for the three months to Dec. 31, the statement said.

Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia

