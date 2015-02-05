Saudi's Jarir Marketing proposes Q4 dividend of 1.85 riyals

DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Jarir Marketing Co has proposed a fourth-quarter dividend of 1.85 riyals per share, the retailer said in a statement on Thursday.

That is higher than the dividend of 1.40 riyals that the company paid for the fourth quarter of 2013, Reuters data shows.

Jarir, which in January posted a 25.5 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit to 200.8 million riyals ($53.5 million), will distribute a total dividend of 166.5 million riyals for the three months to Dec. 31, the statement said.