10 months ago
Saudi retailer Jarir says too early to judge financial impact of Egypt FX float
November 9, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 10 months ago

Saudi retailer Jarir says too early to judge financial impact of Egypt FX float

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Jarir Marketing, one of Saudi Arabia's largest retailers by market value, said on Wednesday it was too early to judge the impact on its financials of Egypt's decision to float its currency.

* Impact will depend on exchange rate between Saudi Riyal and Egyptian Pound as on Dec. 31, which is "difficult to predict reliably at present", Jarir said in a bourse filing.

* If exchange rate is 1 riyal/4.5 pounds, impact estimated at 64 million riyals ($17.1 million).

* Jarir operates in Egypt through wholly-owned subsidiary Jarir Egypt Financial Leasing Co.

* Egypt's central bank abandoned the pound's peg of 8.8 to the dollar last Thursday, allowing the currency to float freely, in an effort to attract inflows of capital and crush a booming black market in dollars. ($1 = 3.7490 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

