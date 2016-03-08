FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi retailer Jarir warns Q1 sales may fall by up to 30 pct
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 8, 2016 / 1:12 PM / a year ago

Saudi retailer Jarir warns Q1 sales may fall by up to 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Jarir Marketing expects its first-quarter sales to fall by up to 30 percent year-on-year, the retailer warned on Tuesday.

Most of its product lines will see lower sales, particularly high-end smart phones and computers, Jarir said in a statement to Riyadh’s bourse.

In January, the company’s chairman said Saudi consumer spending was slowing as low oil prices hit households’ disposable income and geopolitical tensions made shoppers more cautious.

Jarir’s plans to open at least six new stores in the kingdom will not be affected by the expected drop in first-quarter sales, the statement added. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Arnold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.