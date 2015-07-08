FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Jarir Marketing Q2 net profit rises 14.57 pct
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 8, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Jarir Marketing Q2 net profit rises 14.57 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - Jarir Marketing, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest retailer by market value, posted a 14.6 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, falling slightly short of analysts’ forecasts.

It made a net profit of 154.9 million riyals ($41.3 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared to 135.2 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, a quarterly net profit of 158.7 million riyals.

The company said the earnings increase was partly due to higher sales of all goods, especially electronic items.

Estimated turnover for the quarter was 9 percent higher than the same period of last year at 1.41 billion riyals, it said.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

$1 = 3.7505 riyals Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.