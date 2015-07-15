FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi retailer Jarir Marketing Q2 profit rises 14.6 pct, trails estimates
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 15, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi retailer Jarir Marketing Q2 profit rises 14.6 pct, trails estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Jarir Marketing, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest retailer, reported a 14.6 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, missing analysts’ estimates.

The company made a net profit of 154.9 million riyals ($41.30 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared with 135.2 million riyals a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, a quarterly net profit of 158.7 million riyals.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing detailed results later. ($1 = 3.7504 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.