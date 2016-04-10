FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jarir Marketing Q1 net profit down 29.5 pct, below forecasts
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 10, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Jarir Marketing Q1 net profit down 29.5 pct, below forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Jarir Marketing, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest retailers by market value, posted a 29.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, below analysts’ estimates, as sales fell, especially of smart phones and other electronics.

It made a net profit of 174.1 million riyals ($46.4 million)in the three months to Mar. 31, down from 247 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast Jarir would make a quarterly net profit of 195.3 million riyals.

The company said the earnings decrease was partly due to lower sales of most goods, especially of electronics, smart phones, computers and computer supplies.

It noted that during the same quarter last year, Saudi King Salman ordered the payment of two months’ extra salary and pensions to government employees and retirees, boosting the firm’s quarterly sales to a record level.

Turnover in the first quarter was 1.42 billion riyals, down 25.8 percent on the same three months of 2015.

Jarir warned on Mar. 8 that its sales would plunge by as much as 30 percent in the first quarter of this year, the result of a decline in consumer spending as low oil prices weakened the kingdom’s economy. ($1 = 3.7498 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.