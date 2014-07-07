FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi retailer Jarir Marketing Q2 net profit rises 7.1 pct
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 7, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi retailer Jarir Marketing Q2 net profit rises 7.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Jarir Marketing posted a 7.1 percent increase in second-quarter profit on Monday as the retailer recorded higher sales.

Jarir made a net profit of 135.2 million riyals ($36.1 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 126.2 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to a filing to Riyadh’s bourse.

The company said the increase was due higher sales in all segments apart from computers. It operated 35 stores in the second quarter, compared to 32 a year ago.

Jarir’s estimated second-quarter turnover rose 2.5 percent to 1.29 billion riyals.

The firm plans to open at least seven new shops this year, of which three are already operational, it said. ($1 = 3.7504 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.