Saudi retailer Jarir posts 25.5 pct Q4 net profit jump
January 7, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi retailer Jarir posts 25.5 pct Q4 net profit jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Jarir Marketing, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest listed retailer by market value, beat analysts’ estimates as it posted a 25.5 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday on the back of higher turnover.

It made a net profit of 200.8 million riyals ($53.5 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared to 160 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, a quarterly net profit of 183.1 million riyals.

The company said estimated turnover in the fourth quarter of 2014 was 1.58 billion riyals, up 20 percent on the corresponding period of the previous year. ($1 = 3.7533 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

