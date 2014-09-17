FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jasco Electronics full-year HEPS rises 52 pct
September 17, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Jasco Electronics full-year HEPS rises 52 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Jasco Electronics Holdings Ltd

* FY group revenue decreased by 9 pct to R1,04 billion (2013: R1.15 billion)

* A number of orders that were expected to flow through in 2014 were delayed, but received post year-end

* Headline earnings of R0.9 million increased by 85 pct (2013: R0.5 million) and headline EPS (HEPS) was up 52 pct to 0.5 cents per share

* During second six months to 30 June 2014, business units that did not achieve set minimum target of R150 million annual revenue were integrated into other businesses

* No ordinary dividends were paid (2013: R4.2 million related to 2012)

* Group’s home market of South Africa will continue to remain challenging, with low growth and a volatile labour environment

* Further costs will be cut and geographic and market diversification continued; group will also finalise its exit of low-margin manufacturing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
