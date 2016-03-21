FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Jasmine fails to meet deadline for 4G licence payment
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 21, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

Thai Jasmine fails to meet deadline for 4G licence payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Jasmine International Pcl has failed to meet a deadline on Monday to make the initial payment on a $2.1 billion bid for a 4G spectrum licence it won in an auction in December, the country’s telecoms regulator said.

Jasmine’s wholly-owned unit Jas Mobile Broadband Co won the licence at 75.65 billion baht ($2.1 billion), nearly six times higher than what the regulator said is the value of the spectrum.

The company was required to make the first payment of 8 billion baht ($229.36 million) and place bank guarantees for the rest by 4:30 p.m. (0930 GMT), the regulator said.

$1 = 34.8800 baht Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Tom Hogue

