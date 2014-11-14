FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai telecoms group Jasmine plans $1.98 bln infrastructure fund IPO
November 14, 2014 / 3:36 AM / 3 years ago

Thai telecoms group Jasmine plans $1.98 bln infrastructure fund IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Thai telecoms group Jasmine International PCL said on Friday it planned to raise up to 65 billion baht ($1.98 billion) through an initial public offering (IPO) of an infrastructure fund.

The company will transfer its fibre optic cable assets to Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure fund, and use the proceeds of the IPO to expand its broadband business, it said in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jasmine planned to invest about 10 billion baht during 2015-2017 to expand its high speed Internet networks, it said.

$1 = 32.8200 Thai Baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong

