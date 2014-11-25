FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jasmine Broadband's Thai fund IPO to open Thu at 10-10.50 baht -IFR
#Financials
November 25, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Jasmine Broadband's Thai fund IPO to open Thu at 10-10.50 baht -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Thai telecoms group Jasmine International PCL is set to launch on Thursday the initial public offering for an up to $1.8 billion infrastructure fund for its fibre optic cable network, IFR reported on Tuesday.

The Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund will offer units in an indicative range of 10.00 to 10.50 baht each, equivalent to a yield of 8.5 percent to 9 percent a year, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Jasmine International will hold one-third of the fund, which has a target size of up to 58 billion baht ($1.8 billion).

The company was not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 32.8000 Thai baht) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

