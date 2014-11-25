UPDATE 1-Jasmine Broadband's Thai fund IPO to open Thu at 10-10.50 baht -IFR

* Fund’s IPO to be launched on Thu in 10.00-10.50/baht range-IFR

* Price set to yield 8.5-9.0 pct a year

* IPO would be biggest in Thailand since True’s fund in Dec 2013 (Adds IPO comparisons, comments from Jasmine, IPO adviser)

HONG KONG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Telecoms group Jasmine International PCL is set to launch on Thursday the initial public offering of an up to $1.8 billion infrastructure fund for its fibre optic cable network, IFR reported, in what will be Thailand’s biggest IPO in a year.

The Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund will offer units in an indicative range of 10.00 to 10.50 baht each, equivalent to a yield of 8.5 percent to 9 percent a year, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

Jasmine International will hold one-third of the fund, which has a target size of up to 58 billion baht ($1.8 billion).

That would make it the largest IPO in the country in almost a year, when True Corp Pcl, Thailand’s largest full-service telecoms company, listed a fund housing its telecommunications assets in a $1.8 billion deal. The fund was priced to yield 8.8 percent last year.

The company said it had no comment on the IPO, adding it will have a briefing to discuss the deal on Wednesday.

Jasmine will transfer its fibre optic cable assets to the fund and use the proceeds of the IPO to expand its broadband business, according to a regulatory filing earlier this month. The company plans to invest about 10 billion baht in 2015-2017 to expand its high speed Internet networks and aims to have 2 million broadband subscribers in 2015.

“We are confident that the IPO will be well received because of the firm’s solid business structure while competition is not strong,” said an official at Bualuang Securities, one of the IPO bookrunners, along with Morgan Stanley. The official declined to be named because details of the IPO aren’t yet public. ($1 = 32.8000 Thai baht) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan in Bangkok; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Muralikumar Anantharaman)