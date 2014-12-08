Thai Jasmine delays $1.2 bln Broadband fund IPO to January - IFR

BANGKOK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund has pushed back the listing of an up to $1.2 billion initial public offering to January due to a delay in approvals from stock market regulator, IFR reported on Monday.

Bookbuilding will resume in early January, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Books were to originally close on December 8 with a listing targeted for December 22.

Company executives were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates)