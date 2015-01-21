FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jasmine says Thai regulators approve $1.8 bln broadband fund IPO
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 21, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

Jasmine says Thai regulators approve $1.8 bln broadband fund IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Thai telecoms group Jasmine International PCL said on Wednesday it had received regulatory approval for an initial public offering (IPO) of its broadband Internet infrastructure fund.

The fund is expected to worth up to 58 billion baht ($1.78 billion), with Jasmine holding 33.33 percent in the first three years, it said in a statement.

Bualuang Securities is a financial adviser for the listing. ($1 = 32.6500 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.