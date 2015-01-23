FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's Jasmine sets Internet fund IPO price range at 10.00-10.50 baht
January 23, 2015 / 2:55 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's Jasmine sets Internet fund IPO price range at 10.00-10.50 baht

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Thai telecoms group Jasmine International PCL said on Friday its broadband Internet fund will offer units in an indicative range of 10.00 baht to 10.50 baht each in an initial public offering later this month.

The Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund will offer a yield of 8.6 percent to 9.0 percent in the first year. The subscription period will be from Jan. 28 to Feb 3.

Jasmine will hold one-third of the fund, which has a target size of up to 58 billion baht ($1.8 billion).

$1 = 32.5700 Thai Baht Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
