BRIEF-Thai Jasmine sees 2015 revenue up 20-25 pct, net profit up 15-20 pct

BANGKOK, March 25 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Jasmine International Pcl :

* Telecoms firm expects a 20-25 percent revenue growth this year and a 15-20 percent increase in net profit, boosted by broadband business, company CEO Pete Bodharamik told a press briefing.

* It expects broadband subscribers to rise to 2 million by end-2015 from 1.7 million now.

* It is in talks with three foreign business partners for cooperations in 4G business, likely a stake of 25-40 percent. They included a leading mobile phone firm in Japan and South Korea. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)