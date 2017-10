March 20 (Reuters) - Chinese solar company JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd posted a fourth-quarter loss hurt by falling prices and a slump in shipments.

Net loss was $68.2 million, or 39 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), compared with a profit of $118.7 million, or 59 cents per ADS, a year ago.

Revenue fell 47 percent to $309.1 million.