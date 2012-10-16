FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JA Solar faces possible delisting from Nasdaq
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 11:00 AM / in 5 years

JA Solar faces possible delisting from Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Debt-laden JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd said it received a warning from the Nasdaq that it could be delisted, making it the second solar company in less than a month to be put on notice by an exchange for failing to meet minimum share-price requirements.

The Chinese solar equipment maker failed to meet the exchange’s criteria for continued listing as the average closing price of its American Depositary Shares was less than $1.00 over the preceding 30 trading days as of Oct. 11, JA Solar said.

Top solar panel maker Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd received a similar notice last month from the New York Stock Exchange.

JA Solar said it had until April 9 next year to address the stock price issue.

The company, like its rivals, has been battling anti-dumping allegations in the United States and Europe, and a steep drop in solar panel prices.

JA Solar shares closed at 80 cents on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.