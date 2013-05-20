JA Solar posts another quarterly loss

May 20 (Reuters) - Solar products maker JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd reported another quarterly loss as lower prices for panels that convert sunlight into electricity hurt the Chinese company’s chances of profitability for the eighth time in a row.

Operating loss narrowed to $13.7 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $25.6 million a year earlier.

The net loss narrowed to 85 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), from $1.03 per ADS a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4.7 percent to $270 million.