Aug 28 (Reuters) - JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd posted a bigger loss as weak solar panel prices pushed the Chinese solar equipment maker to its fifth straight quarterly loss.

The net loss doubled to $72.1 million, or 37 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), from $35.4 million, or 22 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell 31 percent to $284.4 million from $413 million a year earlier.