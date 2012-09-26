JA Solar to supply 160 MW of solar panels to Chinese power producers

Sept 26 (Reuters) - China-based JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd , a solar equipment maker, signed agreements with two state-owned power producers to supply up to 160 megawatt (MW) of solar panels.

The company will ship 90 MW of solar modules to China Power Investment Corp and 70 MW to China Guangdong Nuclear Solar Energy Development Co Ltd.

Chinese solar companies are increasingly turning to their home market, which is expected to scale up to 21 gigawatt by 2015, as they battle anti-dumping tariffs in the United States. Europe, their biggest market, could also impose import duties.

Rival Jinko Solar Holding Co Ltd also said it would supply 40 MW of solar modules to China Power International New Energy Holding Ltd.

JA Solar shares, which closed at $0.85 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday, were set to open up 3 percent.

Jinko Solar’s stock closed at $3.96 on the New York Stock Exchange.