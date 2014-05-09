FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. appeals court says parts of Oracle's Java are subject to copyright protection, in lawsuit against Google
#Market News
May 9, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-U.S. appeals court says parts of Oracle's Java are subject to copyright protection, in lawsuit against Google

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - * U.S. appeals court says parts of Oracle corp’s java programming

language are subject to copyright protection, in lawsuit against Google Inc

-- court ruling * U.S. federal circuit court of appeals says reverses lower court determination

on copyrightability, with instructions to reinstate jury’s infringement

finding * Federal circuit says further review needed to examine google’s fair use

defense, after jury had deadlocked on that issue * Federal circuit upholds ruling favoring Oracle as to eight java files that

Google copied into its android Mobile operating system * Federal circuit upholds ruling against Google with respect to “rangecheck”

computer files

