BRIEF-U.S. appeals court says parts of Oracle's Java are subject to copyright protection, in lawsuit against Google

May 9 (Reuters) - * U.S. appeals court says parts of Oracle corp’s java programming
language are subject to copyright protection, in lawsuit against Google Inc
-- court ruling * U.S. federal circuit court of appeals says reverses lower court determination
on copyrightability, with instructions to reinstate jury’s infringement
finding * Federal circuit says further review needed to examine google’s fair use
defense, after jury had deadlocked on that issue * Federal circuit upholds ruling favoring Oracle as to eight java files that
Google copied into its android Mobile operating system * Federal circuit upholds ruling against Google with respect to “rangecheck”
computer files