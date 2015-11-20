Wearable fitness devices maker Jawbone cuts jobs

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Wearable fitness tracking devices maker Jawbone said on Friday that it had cut jobs as part of a reorganization, but did not specify the number of employees who had been laid off.

“We have made the difficult decision to reorganize the company which has had an impact on our global workforce,” Jawbone said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Technology news website TechCrunch first reported the news, saying Jawbone had laid off around 60 employees, or 15 percent of its staff. (tcrn.ch/218AV5y)

The company is also closing its New York office and downsizing satellite operations in Sunnyvale and Pittsburgh, TechCrunch said. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)