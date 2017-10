NEW DELHI, May 1 (Reuters) - India’s Jaiprakash Associates said on Tuesday cement shipments in April rose 23 percent from a year ago to 1.77 million tonnes.

The engineering and construction firm, which also has interests in hospitality and power, operates capacity to produce 21.3 million tonnes of cement a year. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)