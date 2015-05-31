FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

Jazeera Airways lodges interest in buying 35 pct Kuwait Airways stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways has begun the bidding process for acquiring a 35 percent stake in loss-making state carrier Kuwait Airways, it said on Sunday.

Jazeera has submitted a letter of intent to buy the stake, it said in a statement, adding this was expected to be the first privatisation by the government that exceeds the $3 billion mark. It didn’t specify if this amount reflected the valuation of the 35 percent stake or the entire company.

The carrier’s chairman told Reuters in October that it was preparing to make a bid for a 35 percent stake -- the maximum allowed by a private investor under Kuwait’s privatisation law.

Logistics firm Agility has also been linked with bidding for the stake. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
