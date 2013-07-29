FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jazztel H1 net profit rises as new mobile clients quadruple
July 29, 2013 / 6:20 AM / in 4 years

Jazztel H1 net profit rises as new mobile clients quadruple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spanish broadband specialist Jazztel reported a 4 percent rise in net profit for the first half of 2013 to 32.1 million euros ($42.58 million), after new sign-ups for its mobile services quadrupled.

The Madrid-based company, which joined Spain’s blue-chip IBEX 35 index this year, reported a 3-percent rise year-on-year in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 86 million euros. ($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Louise Ireland)

