FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU antitrust regulators to widen probe into Orange, Jazztel deal -sources
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 3, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

EU antitrust regulators to widen probe into Orange, Jazztel deal -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS/MADRID, Dec 3 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are likely to expand their scrutiny of French telecoms provider Orange’s 3.4-billion-euro ($4.2 billion) bid for Jazztel after the companies failed to allay their concerns, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Orange, France’s No. 1 mobile firm, is looking to the deal to get ahead of rival Vodafone in the Spanish mobile market.

The companies offered concessions to the European Commission on Nov. 13. The sources said the EU competition watchdog did not consider these sufficient.

One of the sources said the Commission is likely to announce the opening of an in-depth investigation on Thursday and also reject a request from the Spanish competition authority to examine the case.

1 US dollar = 0.8119 euro Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Julien Toyer in Madrid; editing by Julia Fioretti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.