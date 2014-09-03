UPDATE 1-Orange interested in potential Jazztel, Yoigo purchases

(Adds details, background, shares)

MADRID, Sept 3 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange would be interested in bidding for Spanish players Jazztel or TeliaSonera’s Yoigo if the companies were put on sale, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

“If a sale process were reopened formally, we intend to participate,” Federico Colom, the finance director for Orange’s Spanish unit, told reporters at a conference in Santander, northern Spain. A spokesman for Orange Spain confirmed Colom’s comments, first carried in Spanish media.

Orange rival Vodafone bought the country’s largest cable operator Ono earlier this year, leaving the French group to try and boost its position.

Colom said on Wednesday however that the group’s priority in Spain was to grow organically, as it targets getting fibre optic services to 7 million homes by 2017.

Orange has previously bid for Yoigo, but the sales process was called off last year after the TeliaSonera failed to attract high enough offers for the business.

Jazztel has also been highlighted by analysts and bankers as an attractive potential takeover target, as telecoms groups in Spain increasingly compete on offering customers a fuller array of phone, high-speed internet and pay-TV.

Shares in Orange were up 0.32 percent at 11.13 euros per share, while Jazztel rose 5 percent to 10.13 euros per share.