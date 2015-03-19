FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators halt Orange, Jazztel probe, await data from firms
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 19, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

EU regulators halt Orange, Jazztel probe, await data from firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 19 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators have suspended their investigation into French telecoms operator Orange’s 3.4-billion-euro ($3.64 billion) bid for Spanish peer Jazztel because the firms failed to provide some data on the deal.

The European Commission had previously set an April 30 deadline for its decision. This is the second time it has halted its investigation.

“The clock has been stopped because the parties did not provide a relevant piece of information,” Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email on Thursday, without providing details.

Earlier this week, Orange argued the case for the takeover at a hearing attended by officials from the Commission and national competition authorities in France, Spain, Italy, Britain and Romania, along with executives from mobile operators Vodafone, Yoigo and Masmovil. ($1 = 0.9346 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.