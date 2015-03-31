FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators resume Orange, Jazztel deal probe, to decide by June 1
March 31, 2015

EU regulators resume Orange, Jazztel deal probe, to decide by June 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 31 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators have resumed their scrutiny of French telecoms operator Orange’s offer for Spanish peer Jazztel , with a decision whether to clear the 3.4-billion-euro ($3.65 billion) deal expected by June 1.

The European Commission halted their investigation on March 4 after the companies failed to provide some data. The probe was restarted on March 27, according to a filing on the EU competition authority’s website.

This month, Orange submitted a package of concessions in a bid to ease concerns that the Jazztel takeover may result in less competition in fixed Internet access services and fixed-mobile multiple play offers and subsequently price hikes.

Orange is seeking to leapfrog Vodafone in the Spanish mobile market after the British mobile operator strengthened its presence with the takeover of Spanish cable operator Ono.

$1 = 0.9314 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Susan Thomas

