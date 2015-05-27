UPDATE 1-Orange sees no need for more Spanish assets after Jazztel buy

(Adds details, quote)

MADRID, May 27 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange said on Wednesday it saw no need to buy further assets in Spain following a takeover of Spanish rival Jazztel which was approved by the Spanish regulator on Tuesday.

Orange said it expected to merge its Spanish business with Jazztel if the takeover went ahead and it could take Jazztel private if it got big demand for its offer.

“If shareholders accept our offer we want to integrate these two companies and we have two months to do so ... We’ll have to see if they can be listed jointly, but that (decision) could take months or years,” Gervais Pellissier, deputy chairman of Orange in Europe told reporters.

Orange could take the company private once it has more than 90 percent of its shares, according to Spanish law, and then, subsequently, launch an initial public offering, helping to finance a purchase which may cost over 3.4 billion euros ($3.70 billion).

Orange already has businesses which are listed separately in Belgium and in Poland.

Orange is offering 13 euros per share for Jazztel, and acceptance depends on reaching 51.23 percent of the total. Orange already has a 15 percent stake sold by Jazztel’s chairman, Leopoldo Fernandez Pujals.

With the purchase Orange will multiply its presence in Spain several times over to reach 10 million households with its fibre to the home network by 2016. ($1 = 0.9184 euros)